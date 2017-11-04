Who is Grace Davies? Meet The X Factor contestant who’s already an internet sensation

Grace writes her own songs, has a manager AND has been played on BBC national radio

The X Factor 2017 acts: Grace Davies

Twitter: @GraceDMusic

Advertisement

Age: 20

From: Blackburn, Lancashire

Bio: Grace Davies was already a bit of an internet sensation before her X Factor audition, as her cover of Adele’s Hello had already racked up 50 million plays on Soundcloud.

Not only does Grace write a lot of her own stuff but she also plays the piano. On her website, Grace lists her influences as Carmen McRae, Etta James, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald.

In 2015, she released her debut EP My Kingdom and was named as a Rising Star in Lancashire Life magazine.

You also might have heard her on BBC 6 Music and Radio 1 – her song My Kingdom was chosen as one of the Top 40 tracks of 2014 for BBC Introducing Lancashire.

Curiously, Grace is managed by Insomnia Music, and the only other artist they have on their books is Janet Devlin, who came fifth on The X Factor in 2011… could this be an indicator that Grace is going to go pretty far in the competition?

What did Grace Davies sing at her audition?

Grace has now also proved a hit on YouTube, as her first closed-room audition on The X Factor has garnered 2.9 million hits and counting.

Instead of singing a cover of a track, Grace performed an original song of hers called Roots for judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

Listen to Roots in Grace’s audition below:

Her performance bought both Nicole and Sharon to tears, while Louis described Roots as a “hit song” and Simon said he “loved it” and that it was a “beautiful song”. She obviously got four yeses from the judges, before Grace revealed that she hadn’t performed that song for anybody before.

How did Grace Davies get through to Judges Houses?

Grace went for another original song at Boot Camp, called Don’t Go, about an ex that she was, happily, well over by the time she performed on the show.

The tears from the judges told you everything you needed to know.

Then it was on to the Six Chair Challenge, with a spot on Sharon’s Girls at Judges Houses up for grabs.

Sharon’s Six Chair Challenge segment was particularly brutal (when isn’t it?), but Grace deserved her spot in the final six.

And, yes, it was another original song, “the sequel to my Boot Camp audition”, called Do It Better.

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.