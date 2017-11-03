What time is Celebrity Gogglebox on TV?

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about the special featuring Jemery Corbyn and Liam Gallagher

The show begins 9pm Friday, C4

Who’s on the show?

The show features Jeremy Corbyn and Jessica Hynes; Liam Gallagher, with his mother Peggy and his son Gene; Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp; Ed Sheeran, Big Narstie and Example; and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

What can we expect?

The VIP version of the couch potato series returns for one night only, giving us ordinary folk at home the chance to watch celebrities watching TV. There’s something horribly fascinating about seeing someone famous “off-duty”, preferably flopping about on their sofa while wearing PJs and eating Monster Munch like the rest of us do.

Inevitably there are fewer laughs and more tears because this charity version traditionally includes stories of families who’ve experienced cancer. So steel yourself.

