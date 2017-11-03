Accessibility Links

Martin Compston met up with Jed Mercurio and teased an “immense” Line of Duty series five storyline

But we could be waiting until spring 2019 for the return of AC-12

As the fourth series of Line of Duty drew to a close earlier this year, the network of “bent coppers” revealed itself to be even larger and more complex than AC-12 could have imagined, and they realised they had only scratched the surface of police corruption.

“It feels like a life’s work,” said Ted Hastings of the job ahead, which of course left us pining for series five straight away.

Now Martin Compston – who plays Steve Arnott – has added to the hype surrounding the BBC drama by tweeting that fans have an “immense” storyline to look forward to, after he met up with Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio.

“Immense” is Mercurio’s forté – what with wild shoot-outs, desperate escape attempts, and tense and twisting police interviews marking every series of Line of Duty.

But Compston’s right, series five is a “long way out” and might not even arrive until spring 2019.

There will, however, be a sixth series too. So our journey with AC-12 is far from over.

Everything Line of Duty

