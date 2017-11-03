Hollyoaks: Jamie Lomas quits as Warren Fox

Jamie Lomas is leaving Hollyoaks, the actor has confirmed, with the final scenes of his villainous character Warren Fox airing as soon as next week. The announcement came today during a live interview on ITV’s This Morning with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Advertisement

Lomas has played Foxy on and off for over a decade, and returned to the show 18 months ago after a gap of six years. Gangster Warren is one of the soap’s most popular faces and has been involved with a number of high-profile storylines, including the current epic plot focusing on his explosive relationship with Sienna Blake.

Having double crossed each other over the last few months following mutual betrayals, Warren is holding his ex-lover – heavily pregnant with their twins – hostage in a remote country cottage, and plans to steal the babies once they are born. In last night’s episode Sienna went into labour, but it remains to be seen what her and the twins’ fate will be and how it ties up with Warren’s dramatic exit.

Speaking to Holmes and Langsford on the sofa, Lomas said: “He is such a fun character to play, I’ve been very fortunate. I am eternally grateful to Hollyoaks for giving me the opportunity.”

As well as wanting to try other roles, Lomas also cited a desire to develop his actors’ agency, Jamie Lomas Associates, as another reason for leaving Hollyoaks. “It’s building and I want to concentrate on that. I started the business because I wanted to help actors, as I know how difficult it is to break into the industry. One of my actors, Jacob Roberts, is now in Hollyoaks playing Damon.”

But it seems the door is being left open for Foxy as Lomas implied the character wouldn’t be killed off. Although Warren has already come back from the dead once before in 2010, when he appeared in the village a year after supposedly perishing in a fire at The Loft nightclub.

Somehow, we don’t think this is the last we’ll see of him…

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.