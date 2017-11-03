Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Willmott-Brown corners Kathy – here’s what happens next

Gillian Taylforth reveals what's in store during Monday's episode

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 31/10/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 06/11/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5593 (No. 5593) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 31st OCTOBER 2017* Kathy tells Willmott-Brown to get out but he says he wants to talk Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), James Willmott-Brown (WILLIAM BOYDE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Kathy Beale has been taken by surprise in tonight’s EastEnders after coming face to face with rapist James Willmott-Brown.

This evening’s cliffhanger saw the Weyland boss turn up at the cafe, just as Kathy was closing up for the night – his reappearance causing her to drop the plate she was holding, which then crashed to the ground.

Kathy will continue to relive her decades-old nightmare on Monday when JWB tells her that he wants to put the past behind them.

Says actress Gillian Taylforth: “It’s really frustrating for Kathy because he still doesn’t accept what he’s done. Willmott-Brown feels that he was hard done by because he got three years in prison for the rape.

“But he’s still saying that he didn’t do it and that he and Kathy were having an affair and that they were going to go off into the sunset together.

“He thinks it was all a misunderstanding and that we should clear the air. It’s mind-boggling!”

Reeling from the encounter, a stunned Kathy will eventually reveal all to son Ian, who then asks for Phil’s help to deal with the situation.

But what will happen when Phil decides to take matters into his own hands and confront the monstrous Willmott-Brown?

Watch our exclusive Week in Walford review below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 31/10/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 06/11/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5593 (No. 5593) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 31st OCTOBER 2017* Kathy tells Willmott-Brown to get out but he says he wants to talk Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), James Willmott-Brown (WILLIAM BOYDE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
