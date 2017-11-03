EastEnders: Willmott-Brown corners Kathy – here’s what happens next

Kathy Beale has been taken by surprise in tonight’s EastEnders after coming face to face with rapist James Willmott-Brown.

This evening’s cliffhanger saw the Weyland boss turn up at the cafe, just as Kathy was closing up for the night – his reappearance causing her to drop the plate she was holding, which then crashed to the ground.

Kathy will continue to relive her decades-old nightmare on Monday when JWB tells her that he wants to put the past behind them.

Says actress Gillian Taylforth: “It’s really frustrating for Kathy because he still doesn’t accept what he’s done. Willmott-Brown feels that he was hard done by because he got three years in prison for the rape.

“But he’s still saying that he didn’t do it and that he and Kathy were having an affair and that they were going to go off into the sunset together.

“He thinks it was all a misunderstanding and that we should clear the air. It’s mind-boggling!”

Reeling from the encounter, a stunned Kathy will eventually reveal all to son Ian, who then asks for Phil’s help to deal with the situation.

But what will happen when Phil decides to take matters into his own hands and confront the monstrous Willmott-Brown?

