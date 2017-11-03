A Twitter employee’s heroic last act before leaving was to deactivate Donald Trump’s account

A Twitter employee deactivated Donald Trump’s Twitter account on their last day of work on Thursday, meaning the US president was unable to tweet for 11 minutes.

The @realDonaldTrump account, which has 41.7 million followers, went down just before 4pm Pacific time (11pm GMT). During the 11-minute outage, anyone trying to visit Trump’s personal account would see the message: “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

Twitter initially said the account had been accidentally deactivated “due to human error by a Twitter employee”.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

But soon afterwards, the company then tweeted another statement explaining that an employee actually deactivated the account on their final day in the job – which would suggest that it was done on purpose.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Twitter users have been quick to celebrate the employee’s audacity…

*deletes Trump’s twitter* Walks out of work like… pic.twitter.com/rzPHzxZR2N — Simar (@sahluwal) November 3, 2017

leaving your job at twitter after deleting trump's account like pic.twitter.com/VjPopz8JMO — Alan White (@aljwhite) November 3, 2017

Twitter employee uses last day at work to deactivate US President Donald Trump's account https://t.co/FV3wk9OU4B pic.twitter.com/vnxmc5uEHS — ABC News (@abcnews) November 3, 2017

"Twitter employee deactivates Donald Trump's twitter account" pic.twitter.com/dLTii6Gbth — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) November 3, 2017

During the review for the worker who suspended Donald Trump’s Twitter account… #NoRegrets #ForTheGreaterGood pic.twitter.com/eq0z7P8POU — Jamie-Rose Duke (@Jamie_Rose_Duke) November 3, 2017

"Donald Trump's Twitter"

'How did your last day working at Twitter go?' pic.twitter.com/ZlwCMrAiTj — Harry Palmer (@harrypalmer285) November 3, 2017

Trump’s love of the social network and his penchant for late night tweeting is well known. He has sent more than 36,000 tweets since he joined the network in 2009.

In the past year, Trump has used the platform to air his various grievances against Hollywood, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and the national press, to name a few.