ITV axes DCI Banks after five series

The broadcaster says goodbye to the Stephen Tompkinson drama

ITV has called time on Stephen Tompkinson drama DCI Banks.

The broadcaster said that the fifth series, which aired earlier this year, will be its last.

“After five series, ITV has taken the decision not to recommission DCI Banks. We’re grateful to the production team at Left Bank Pictures for creating the world of DCI Banks and the actors Stephen Tompkinson, Andrea Lowe and Caroline Catz for the commitment and dedication they’ve shown to their roles.”

The drama followed the crime-busting fortunes of the central character – a tenacious and frequently grumpy ex-Scotland yard copper Detective Chief Inspector Alan Banks – which was based on Peter Robinson’s novels.

Other characters in the drama included his colleague DI Helen Morton (Caroline Catz) and DS Annie Cabbot, a fellow copper and Banks’ former love interest played by Andrea Lowe.

Did ITV make the right call? Let us know in the poll below…

Ben Dowell

Ben has worked as a professional journalist specialising in TV and the arts for nearly twenty years writing for Stage newspaper, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Times, The Guardian, Evening Standard, Broadcast, Independent and the New Statesman where he wrote a column.

Everything DCI Banks

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

