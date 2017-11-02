I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 – Which stars are going into the jungle?

Who are the people that could be joining Ant and Dec in Australia for the next series of the ITV reality show?

It’s never too early for rumours to start circulating as to who will be joining Ant and Dec in the jungle for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and this year is no different.

In fact, bookies have already begun issuing odds on some of the stars they think could be going down under in November 2017.

Here’s some of the names being mentioned in the press so far…

Lauren Goodger

Former star of The Only Way is Essex Lauren Goodger, with a source telling Closer magazine: “She’s hell-bent on going one better than Mark and becoming more famous than him and says she won’t give up until she is.

“Lauren is considering Celebs Go Dating but she’s also been asked to go on I’m A Celeb. She’s been hinting that she’s thinking about it and is desperate to return to TV. She’d love a celebrity romance in the jungle so she can relaunch herself.”

Let’s just hope she lasts longer than Gemma Collins…

Kristina Rihanoff

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer recently poured cold water over the rumours that she was headed into the jungle. But as we’ve learnt over the years, that doesn’t count for much when it comes down t it!

“It is complete gossip,” she said. “I don’t really know where it is coming from because I haven’t been asked to do it. I’m not saying that I’m never going to do it,” she added to the Express. “Maybe at some point in the future. Obviously I am very busy with my tour and that is what I have lined up.”