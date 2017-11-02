Dancing on Ice confirmed celebrity line-up for 2018

Actress Brooke Vincent, singer Cheryl Baker and reality star Kem Cetinay are the first names revealed for the brand new series of DOI

Dancing on Ice have been teasing us with their celebrity reveals with a whole ton of rumours swirling about who’s taking part when the series returns next year, but now the first names are being confirmed by ITV.

Advertisement

Below is the full list of confirmed celebrities who will be skating for Jason Gardiner as he returns to the ice panel alongside former coaches Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they compete in 2018’s Dancing on Ice:

The seventh celebrity revealed for Dancing on Ice is England cricket star Monty Panesar. He said: “This is a great opportunity to keep myself fit and motivated and try a different sport. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be very exciting.”

There can’t be many more ITV reality shows left for Jake Quickenden to do, surely? First it was The X Factor, then it was I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and now it’s Dancing on Ice!

Jake will probably have a headstart over some of his other celebrities because earlier this year he was a standby contestant for The Jump.

“I’m terrified. I had my first training session yesterday – I was freezing! Ice is cold!” said Jake. “But it was amazing, the coaches are unbelievable. I just feel so lucky that I’ve been asked to do it. I’m so buzzing, I can’t even explain. It’s my mum’s favourite!”

Last year’s winner of The Great British Bake Off revealed that her friends call her “Bambi on Ice” when she’s just walking about, which doesn’t exactly bode too well for her skating abilities and prowess on the rink.

“It’s nerve wracking. I start my training today…I take my first steps on the ice later on,” the baker said when she was announced. “My friends call me Bambi on Ice and that’s just normal day to day!”

Max Evans

Rugby star Max Evans has also been confirmed, saying: “I haven’t done any skating since I was a kid, and this is completely different having to skate on live television.

“I’ve had two training sessions which have hurt my feet a lot. We’ve all had a dance, which is familiar territory, but skating is so not…”

Max’s brother Thom Evans starred in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014 and it was a big shock when he was voted out of the competition prematurely in week four. Let’s hope his sibling has a bit more luck when he takes to the ice next year…

The former Love Island star clearly reckons that the ITV reality show is his type on paper after signing up to the next series of Dancing on Ice.

Kem said: “I still can’t believe I’m going to be on Dancing on Ice! Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be strapping on a pair of skates and dancing in some lycra.

“Anyone who knows me will know how competitive I am, so I’m going to work very hard to stay on my feet! I can’t wait to get my skates on.”

The big question now is – will his partner be joining him on the ice? No, not Amber Davies – Chris Hughes, of course!

Buck’s Fizz star Cheryl Baker was revealed on Lorraine, and said that she’s started training the day before. “It was such huge fun,” she said. “I’ve never skated apart from when I was about 12. I am feeling nervous.”

The Coronation Street actress, who plays Sophie Webster in the ITV soap, was revealing during This Morning on October 30.

She said: “I love a challenge. Ice skating – what an amazing skill. Next year I can go with the girls and be like ‘I can do this, I can do that’ and they’ll be holding onto the sides. I’ve been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday.

“If I get injured at least I’ll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2018