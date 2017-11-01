Accessibility Links

Where is Parminster? Is the town in Doctor Foster a real place?

Everything you need to know about the setting for the BBC Suranne Jones drama

Doctor Foster Parminster

The gripping and acclaimed drama Doctor Foster, which stars Suranne Jones as wronged Doctor Gemma Foster, is set in the town of Parminster – but where is it, and is it a real place?

Is Parminster real?

No, it’s not. Parminster is a completely fictional town invented for Mike Bartlett’s drama. It is not clear exactly where the town is meant to be but from the locations used it is perhaps meant to be a market town within a certain distance of London.

Where is Doctor Foster filmed?

As with many television shows, Doctor Foster is filmed in a number of locations.

Many of the exterior shots of the town of Parminster are filmed in Hitchin in Hertfordshire.

However, Parminster Medical Centre where Gemma Foster has her practice is actually the Chess Medical Centre in Chesham, Buckinghamshire – a small town on the edge of London near the end of the Metropolitan tube line.

Other parts of the show are understood to have been filmed in Enfield, St Albans and various other locations in Hertfordshire.

