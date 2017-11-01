Canadian PM Justin Trudeau went to work on Halloween as Superman’s alter-ego Clark Kent

The politician will win over some more fans with his Halloween costume

World leaders can get away with a lot these days, even showing up for work in a Halloween costume.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived at The House of Commons dressed up as superman’s alter-ego Clark Kent, sporting some thick-rimmed glasses, slicked back hair, a sober suit and a white shirt… with a Superman logo t-shirt hidden underneath it.

In celebration of Halloween, Justin Trudeau arrived for House duties dressed as Clark Kent, Superman's alter ego. https://t.co/0HoXZVefoY pic.twitter.com/JBhkvmmNFC — CBC News (@CBCNews) October 31, 2017

Have a Super Halloween! pic.twitter.com/sUlx2stilX — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 31, 2017

Trudeau has a large fanbase across the world thanks to his nice-guy rep, eloquence, some great PR and well, just not being Donald Trump. The Twitterverse went wild upon seeing him getting into the seasonal spirit.

This guy is so cool. https://t.co/4s6otacsi3 — wontumi (@eadampah05) October 31, 2017

Not a fan of this guy…..but is there any world leader other than him that can pull this off? https://t.co/3E2zvgAdjw — Toarea Fan (@TOareaFan) October 31, 2017

SQUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume – CBC https://t.co/8IbbRqIYYy — Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) October 31, 2017

Proud to have Clark Kent aka Superman, who, btw, was Canadian, as our PM. https://t.co/0vnhMJh4EQ — Jan Bondy-Chorney (@bondyjan) October 31, 2017

Justin Trudeau as Clark Kent is genuinely good. pic.twitter.com/JgrDhHWuBA — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) November 1, 2017

Justin Trudeau dressing up as Clark Kent is perfectly on his man-that-would-be-kinda-douchey-if-anyone-else-did-it brand — Jeremy Yoder 🖖🏻 (@JBYoder) October 31, 2017

Trudeau, along with having a keen eye for a social media opportunity, clearly has his finger on the cultural pulse: in a meeting with former Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in May, he sported a pair of novelty Star Wars socks that went down a treat with fanboys across the world (it was international Star Wars day, 4th of May).

People are loving the Star Wars socks Justin Trudeau wore to meet Enda Kenny yesterday https://t.co/JssaBupJBt pic.twitter.com/LQR1YmIwYp — DailyEdge (@dailyedge) May 5, 2017

NYT: Justin Trudeau of Canada met his Irish counterpart, Enda Kenny. The internet discussed Mr. Trudeau’s mismatched “Star Wars” socks. pic.twitter.com/IEwQSHNwC8 — RaléSubcidadã🤹🏼‍♀️ (@marinildac) May 5, 2017

Advertisement

Bravo, Trudeau.