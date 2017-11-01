Accessibility Links

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau went to work on Halloween as Superman’s alter-ego Clark Kent

The politician will win over some more fans with his Halloween costume

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 9: Justin Trudeau photographed in downtown Toronto following an interview regarding his memoir, 'Common Ground'. (Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images, BA)

World leaders can get away with a lot these days, even showing up for work in a Halloween costume.

Yesterday, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived at The House of Commons dressed up as superman’s alter-ego Clark Kent, sporting some thick-rimmed glasses, slicked back hair, a sober suit and a white shirt… with a Superman logo t-shirt hidden underneath it.

Trudeau has a large fanbase across the world thanks to his nice-guy rep, eloquence, some great PR and well, just not being Donald Trump. The Twitterverse went wild upon seeing him getting into the seasonal spirit.

Trudeau, along with having a keen eye for a social media opportunity, clearly has his finger on the cultural pulse: in a meeting with former Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in May, he sported a pair of novelty Star Wars socks that went down a treat with fanboys across the world (it was international Star Wars day, 4th of May).

Bravo, Trudeau.

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

