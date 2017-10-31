Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hollyoaks: double death shock as Neeta and Frankie are killed off

Hollyoaks: double death shock as Neeta and Frankie are killed off

Stunt week claims two lives in tonight's first-look episode

C4 JH

Hollyoaks have aired dramatic exits for two characters caught up in the much-hyped stunt week, Neeta Kaur and Frankie Osborne.

Advertisement

Viewers feared Neeta’s fate was sealed in yesterday’s cliffhanger (or should that be floorhanger?) when the teacher’s jealous ex Mac Nightingale let her fall when the ground collapsed beneath her, stung by the betrayal of her scandalous affair with pupil Hunter McQueen.

Tonight Myra delivered the heartbreaking news to her relative his beloved Miss Kaur hadn’t made it out of the collapsing school, following a gas explosion caused by mad Mac damaging the boiler pipes in a fit of rage.

c4 jh

But the naughty Mr Nightingale sneaked out of the school and feigned shock when daughter Ellie told him about the blast and Neeta’s fate. Pretending he wasn’t even at the school when disaster struck, how long until the evil landlord’s lies are exposed and it emerges he caused the destruction and let his ex-fiancee fall to her death?

c4jh

Meanwhile, in an audacious twist, the second death came away from the pyrotechnics as Frankie Osborne saw a TV newsflash about the explosion at home and collapsed from the shock of knowing her entire family were at the school. It was later revealed to husband Jack, after he’d been pulled out of the wreckage, she had died of a massive stroke.

It was particularly tragic for the couple as Frankie was on the verge of leaving Jack for ex Johnno Dean, but she had come to her senses just before she died.

c4jh

How will the Osbornes cope without their larger-than-life matriarch? Will Hunter go off the rails without Neeta? And will Mac pay the price now he’s basically become a killer?

There are more surprises and emotional moments promised in the aftermath of Neeta and Frankie’s deaths as Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm, and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Advertisement

And check our Hollyoaks page for interviews with Amrit Maghera (Neeta) and Helen Pearson (Frankie) about leaving the show, and how long they had to keep quiet about being casualties of this week’s gripping #TheyAllFallDown storyline.

Tags

Johnathon Hughes

Latest news

C4 ident pic

Channel 4 reveals ‘Giant’ rebranding with new idents designed to “champion diversity and provoke change”

Screen Shot 2017-10-31 at 04.49.46jsdojsoijdaoisja

EastEnders: Lauren and Abi get covered in Steven’s ashes during Halloween fight

Everything Hollyoaks

C4 JH
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

C4 JH

Hollyoaks: school explosion puts lives in danger – first look

pjimage-11

Hollyoaks: big autumn 2017 storylines revealed in new trailer!

C4 JH

Hollyoaks: Frankie Osborne killed off – Helen Pearson reacts to shock death

C4 JH

Hollyoaks: Neeta Kaur killed off – Amrit Maghera reacts to shock death

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more