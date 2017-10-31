What time is The Great British Bake Off on TV?

Everything you need to know about the first series of GBBO on Channel 4

Everything you need to know about your weekly serving of baking, innuendos and general British-ness…

When is it on TV?

The Great British Bake Off final is on Tuesday 31st October at 8pm on Channel 4.

Which Bake Off contestants are left?

Why is this series so controversial?

After dominating ratings last year, it was announced in September that the BBC would lose its rights to show the family favourite after Channel 4 bought it for a hefty £75M. This led to three of the four stars stepping down, refusing to “go with the dough”. This left only Paul Hollywood, a tent and some quintessentially British bunting. Many have claimed that without the bouncing, bubbly Mel & Sue or the kind, elegant Mary Berry, the show will never be the same, but having sneaked a peek at the first episode, we think it’s pretty “scrumptious”, as Mary would say.

What will be different?

Sadly, viewers will now be plagued with adverts – and an extra-large portion at that – fans will be subjected to 16 minutes and 42 seconds of scrupulous advertising in three ad breaks. Incoming judge Prue Leith suggested fans watch on delay TV and fast forward, but we might just take the time to grab a cuppa and a biscuit to satisfy our baking-induced cravings. Fortunately, we won’t loose out on baking time, with Channel 4 extending the programme length to 75 minutes to compensate, meaning the programme will finish at 9.15pm leading onto the Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Who’s who?

This year’s series will also be topped with the debut of 3 new presenters, along with a diverse group of competitors, including the oldest contestant to date! Read our profiles of new judge Prue Leith and new presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

Is there a trailer?

Yup, here you go…

Will Extra Slice still be on?

In short – yes! Jo Brand will be back fan-girling with us over the week’s Bake Off gossip, alongside various celebrity guests and some often amusing home bakes. Tune in on Channel 4 at 10pm on Thursdays and “show us your bakes!”

By Josh Steer