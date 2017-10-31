Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Frank Skinner painting competition winners and finalists

Frank Skinner painting competition winners and finalists

Did your painting make it in to our gallery?

Winner

Thank you all for your submissions for the Frank Skinner painting competition. Frank was given the difficult task of selecting the winner and said:

Advertisement

“I was honestly amazed by the fabulous paintings that were submitted. There are so many talented people out there. I chose Lesley’s painting because I love the suggestion that there’s always a sunnier, greener world slightly revealing itself between the cracks in ours.”

Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year presented by Frank Skinner continues on Sky Arts, Wednesday at 8pm.

Advertisement

Below is Lesley’s painting followed by a selection of our other finalists.

Lesley Rowe, Cumbira
Lesley Rowe, Cumbira
Sobia Nasser
Sobia Nasser
Lee Berry, Redruth
Lee Berry, Redruth
David Synes
David Synes
Andy Sargent, Nuneaton
Andy Sargent, Nuneaton
Valerie
Valerie
Roger Jenkins, Merseyside
Roger Jenkins, Merseyside
Clara Brown, Blackburn
Clara Brown, Blackburn
Paula Hawkins
Paula Hawkins
Mark Frayne
Mark Frayne
Dilys Lonsdale
Dilys Lonsdale

Latest news

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 31/10/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 06/11/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5593 (No. 5593) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 31st OCTOBER 2017* Kathy tells Willmott-Brown to get out but he says he wants to talk Kathy Beale (GILLIAN TAYLFORTH), James Willmott-Brown (WILLIAM BOYDE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

EastEnders: showdown for Kathy and Willmott-Brown – Gillian Taylforth interview

Programme Name: Detectorists series 3 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 3) - Picture Shows: Lance (TOBY JONES), Andy (MACKENZIE CROOK) - (C) Channel X - Photographer: Chris Harris

Mackenzie Crook explains why the next series of Detectorists will be the last

You might like

19401

Brazil with Michael Palin – photo preview

6118

Channel 4’s 25th birthday

91456

David Beckham returns to Manchester United’s Old Trafford to play charity Match for Children

8008

Behind the scenes of Doctor Who

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more