EastEnders: showdown for Kathy and Willmott-Brown – Gillian Taylforth interview

The actress reveals what happens when the pair come face to face in next week's episodes of the BBC1 soap

Kathy Beale will relive a decades-old nightmare on next week’s EastEnders when she comes face to face with James Willmott-Brown.

Café owner Kathy will be left shocked when rapist Willmott-Brown tells Kathy that he wants to put the past behind them.

Reeling from the encounter, a stunned Kathy will eventually reveal all to son Ian, who then asks for Phil’s help to deal with the situation.

But what will happen when Phil decides to take matters into his own hands and confront the monstrous Willmott-Brown?

Here’s actress Gillian Taylforth with all the details on the upcoming drama:

So, Gillian, how do you feel about revisiting this storyline?

Well, when we filmed the rape scene all those years ago, I remember taking the work home with me and being quite upset about it. It was an ordeal to go through and I got very depressed by it. So I did wonder what the writers were going to do this time around. But it’s wonderfully written by Rob Gittins, so I was excited about it.

The original Willmott-Brown rape storyline did feel taboo at the time…

Oh yes, definitely. Poor Will had people shouting “Leave Kathy alone!” at him in the street. I would get a lot of letters from viewers. You have to remember that it was one of the first rape storylines seen on TV. And it still has an impact if you watch it back today. Jacqueline Jossa [Lauren] found the footage on YouTube recently and we stood there and watched it. For its time, it felt quite frightening. It still sent shivers up my spine.

What was it like being reunited with William Boyde [Willmott-Brown]?

It was so lovely to see him again. And that voice – I swoon! So he was fantastic and a great support. He’s not been doing all that much TV-wise. But he just got straight back into it again. You wouldn’t have thought he’d been out of it for so long. I was amazed.

Can you describe the moment when Kathy first sees Willmott-Brown again?Yes, it’s in the café – all the lights are off, so it’s really eerie. And Kathy is closing up for the day. Willmott-Brown comes in through the door but Kathy has her back to him. She says, “we’re closed”. And he says, “hello Kathy, long time no see”. Then Kathy drops the plate she’s holding. That’s the end of one episode and the next is our confrontation with each other.

And what is Willmott-Brown’s attitude towards Kathy?

It’s really frustrating for Kathy because he still doesn’t accept what he’s done. Willmott-Brown feels that he was hard done by because he got three years in prison for the rape. But he’s still saying that he didn’t do it and that he and Kathy were having an affair and that they were going to go off into the sunset together. He thinks it was all a misunderstanding and that we should clear the air. It’s mind-boggling!

Is Kathy scared of him?

Initially, yes. Because he’s suddenly come back into her life. And what you’ll see over subsequent episodes is Kathy worrying because she knows that he might be back in the Sqaure for a while, which is terrible for her. She’s frightened because she thinks he could turn up anywhere she goes. It’s quite worrying.

So Kathy does eventually tell Ian, who then tells Phil…

Yes, Kathy says that she doesn’t want Phil knowing. But Ian does go and tell Phil because – in his words – “I had to”. And then, in the end, Kathy thinks, ‘well, at least Phil is going to do something’.

Does she have an idea of what Phil might do?

I think she’s pretty sure what Phil might do, yes! What Phil normally does in these situations!

In other news, we know that Harry Reid [Kathy’s son Ben] is leaving – how do you feel about that?

I’m absolutely gutted. I’m very sad – he’s a lovely little actor. And some of the stuff coming up is fantastic. He’s so passionate about it, he really is. I’ll miss him dreadfully, but I’ve got a funny feeling that this won’t be the last you’ll see of Harry Reid. You’ll see him back on our screens soon. It’s been a joy playing his mum. The same with Adam Woodyatt [Ian], who still always calls me Mum. I love it.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama of EastEnders below

