EastEnders: Billy and Tina get passionate – but will the truth be revealed about Janet?

Is a guilty Tina set to admit what she’s done?

History will repeat itself for Billy Mitchell and Tina Carter on next week’s EastEnders when they end up in bed together.

The pair did, of course, once have a New Year’s Eve night of passion, but will be thrown together again under very different circumstances in an upcoming episode of the BBC1 soap.

Unbeknownst to Billy, it’s Tina who’s responsible for putting daughter Janet in hospital after running her over in the street.

And when a tortured Tina bumps into Billy in the Square in the aftermath of the accident, she’s gutted to learn that Honey has kicked him out following a marital bust-up.

Wanting to help, Tina invites a distraught Billy back to the Queen Vic, but – not thinking straight – he’s soon leaning in for a kiss, which Ms Carter reciprocates…

The morning after the night before will then see the pair reeling from what they’ve done – with a guilty Tina soon blurting out the truth about what she inadvertently did to Janet.

A mournful Mr Mitchell then returns to the hospital and makes amends with Honey, while Tina admits to Shirley that Billy knows everything and she insists she’s going to the police.

With Billy by her side, Tina later makes her way to the police station but they are stopped in their tracks when Shirley steps in, warning the pair not to make a statement.

As Shirley delivers a shock ultimatum, what will Tina decide to do?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below

