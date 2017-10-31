Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Sally has a big confession for Seb

Coronation Street: Sally has a big confession for Seb

How will Seb react to Sally's news?

ITV - DB

Coronation Street’s Sally Metcalfe will tell Seb Franklin that she was the one who reported his family to social services.

Advertisement

Seb’s siblings were recently put into care following the collapse of their mother from a  heroin overdose.

Following the move, Seb was seen railing at Anna Windass after mistakenly assuming that she was the one who contacted the authorities.

But events took a fresh twist when Seb fell from his window cleaner’s ladder – all of which led to Anna coming under suspicion of committing GBH.

ITV - DB

Next week’s episodes of Corrie see Anna reveal that she isn’t allowed to go anywhere near Seb as she’d be breaking her bail conditions.

See then moves into Number Four with the Metcalfes, but as Sally shows him round, she confesses that she phoned social services as she was concerned for his welfare.

Seb accepts that if anyone’s to blame for his current state of his affairs, it’s his mother.

But as Faye assures Seb that she loves him more than ever, she can see that he’s depressed following his recent HIV diagnosis.

Can Faye find a way to help Seb face the future?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

ITV - DB

Emmerdale: Adam is arrested for Emma’s murder – as Ross does a runner!

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 31st October 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 31st October 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9296 Wednesday 8th November 2017 - 2nd Ep The police pull Angie Appleton [VICTORIA EKANOYE], over and insist she takes a breath test. As Dev and Mary Taylor [PATTI CLARE] arrive on the scene, Angie realises with disgust that Mary reported her. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Mary gets Angie arrested? Patti Clare interview

Everything Coronation Street

ITV - DB
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

CORRIE 9287 MON 30TH OCT 1930 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street: killer Phelan gets sinister with Seb – watch the brand-new scene

SHOT_05_0585

Coronation Street mayoral bid: Sally Dynevor – I wouldn’t vote for Sally

25_10_CORO_SEB_FALL_03

Coronation Street: has Anna killed Seb?

CORRIE 9283 WEDS 25TH OCT 1930 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street: Anna slaps Seb in bitter clash – watch the full scene

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more