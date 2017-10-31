Who’s left The Great British Bake Off 2017? Full list of eliminated contestants and Star Bakers

See the results from every week of Bake Off 2017, including who left and who's been named Star Baker

The Great British Bake Off 2017 final airs this Tuesday on Channel 4, which means we are down to the final three.

Take a look back at how this series played out week by week by looking at the results from each week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off 2017 so far, as well as the Star Baker leaderboard below.

The Great British Bake Off 2017 final airs at 8pm on Tuesday 31st October on Channel 4.

Updated 31st October 2017

BAKE OFF 2017 RESULTS

The Star Baker in week one was Steven Carter-Bailey.

The first contestant to leave the competition was Peter Abatan.

The Star Baker in week two was (again) Steven Carter-Bailey.

The second contestant to leave the competition was Chris Geiger.

The Star Baker in week three was Julia Chernogorova.

The third contestant to leave the competition was Flo Atkins.

The Star Baker in week four was Kate Lyon.

The fourth contestant to leave the competition was Tom Hetherington.

The Star Baker in episode five was Sophie Faldo.

The fifth baker to leave the competition was James Hillery.

The Star Baker in episode six was Liam Charles.

The sixth baker to leave the competition was Julia Chernogorova.

The Star Baker in episode seven was Steven Carter-Bailey.

The seventh baker to leave the competition was Yan.

The Star Baker in episode eight was Stacey Hart.

The eighth baker to leave the competition was Liam Charles.

The Star Baker in episode nine was Sophie Faldo

The ninth baker to leave the competition was Stacey Hart.

BAKE OFF 2017 STAR BAKER LEADERBOARD

1. Steven Carter-Bailey (STAR BAKER 3 TIMES)

2. Sophie Faldo (STAR BAKER 2 TIMES)

3. Kate Lyon (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

3. Stacey Hart (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

3. Liam Charles (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

3. Julia Chernogorova (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)