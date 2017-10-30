Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who is the best UK Breakfast TV presenter of all time?

Who is the best UK Breakfast TV presenter of all time?

They see us through those dark and dreary winter mornings - but over the years who has started your day in the best way?

UK Breakfast TV Hosts

Dragging yourself out of bed for work on a dark and dreary winter weekday morning can be quite the chore but for decades now we’ve had some unsung heroes waiting to wake us up and tell us what’s been going on in the world while we were sleeping.

Advertisement

The men and women of breakfast television are up and at ’em before the cock crows from Monday to Friday and are charged with bringing us breaking news and entertainment as we scramble for that first cup of tea or coffee.

We’ve popped together a list of the most familiar names and faces in UK Breakfast TV from the days of TV-am, through GM:TV, The Big Breakfast, BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain (to name but a few) and we want you to tell us who you think is the best UK Breakfast TV presenter of all time.

Who made your morning? Or who’s still helping you to start your day the right way?

Advertisement

You can only vote for one presenter so choose wisely!

Tags

Latest news

stranger things

Stranger Things 2 had the best response to its season one critics

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Getty, EH)

The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch had a magical reunion

Everything Breakfast

UK Breakfast TV Hosts
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

bcdscds

The 50 best BBC radio broadcasters of all time

Screen Shot 2017-09-19 at 10.31.03

Piers Morgan consoles himself for losing out to Susanna Reid at awards nights by bragging about his Radio Times TV 100 placement

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Nick Grimshaw poses for a photocall at Radio 1 on March 1, 2013 in London, England. (Getty, BA)

Nick Grimshaw scores lowest Radio 1 breakfast show listening figures since records began

132070.d4cbfc9f-e4f3-49dd-8767-2ce544c91c30

Fascinating facts (honest) about The Budget

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more