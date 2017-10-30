What you need to know about the final episode of Martin Shaw's upright copper drama

Inspector George Gently is back for one final episode, Martin Shaw’s last-ever outing as the straight-laced copper before the detective series winds up for good. We have had eight series and now it’s time to say goodbye…

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Gently’s final farewell…

What time is the last ever Inspector George Gently on TV?

The final episode is on BBC1, 8:30pm on Monday 30th October.

What can we expect?

The final episode of the detective drama sees Gently testifying against corrupt Met officers as he prepares to retire from the force. However, he is persuaded to take on one final investigation – re-opening the case of a woman who was murdered four years previously. Gently’s search for the truth leads him to investigate a reforming politician who is tipped to become the next prime minister and uncover a web of political intrigue that places Bacchus and Rachel in danger. Starring Martin Shaw, Lee Ingleby and Lisa McGrillis.

Why has this episode taken so long to come out?

The first episode, called Gently Liberated (set in 1970), aired on Sunday 21st May. It was billed as a two-part farewell to the policeman played by Martin Shaw, but the second part was not scheduled for the next week. Why?

The answer, it appears, could lie in the content.

Set in the 1970s, RadioTimes.com understands that it involves a charismatic, possibly promiscuous (and potentially worse than that) fictional Labour MP and former Cabinet Minister in the Harold Wilson government, and contains numerous scenes where all the talk is about politicians and elections.

Airing the film just a few days before the 2017 election could be too great a risk, it is understood, and the BBC, perhaps wisely, decided to show it at a later date.

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast?

Martin Shaw, Lee Ingleby and Lisa McGrillis return for two more episodes, starring alongside guest actors from Poldark and Call the Midwife. You can see full info about the cast here.