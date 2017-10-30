Emmerdale: Lachlan gets deadly revenge on Robert and Lawrence?

Will Home Farm be the scene of terror?

Is volatile Lachlan White about to seek vengeance on grandfather Lawrence and scheming Robert Sugden after being ousted from Home Farm?

Monday’s Emmerdale saw Lachlan booted out of the family home after interrupting Lawrence and Robert just as they were about to kiss.

After levelling accusations at Robert that he was plotting to take over the business, Lawrence saw red and took decisive action.

With Lawrence completely hoodwinked by Robert, it now looks as though Lachlan is out in the cold. But upcoming episodes of the ITV soap will see troubled Lachlan seeking to redress the balance – using potentially deadly means.

Later this week – after Lawrence is yet again drugged and sedated by Robert – Lachlan will be seen looming over his granddad and voicing a plan to kill him!

The trouble is that Robert has overheard everything, having been lurking in the shadows.

When he’s confronted by Robert about what he has in mind, Lachlan looks set to take twisted revenge and will be glimpsed firing a shotgun at a pumpkin with the face of Mr Sugden pasted upon it.

Pretty soon, Robert will have good cause to be concerned, but what exactly does Lachlan have up his sleeve?

