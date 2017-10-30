Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Tina Carter attacked by knife-wielding clowns! Here’s what happens next

Will Tina make it out of this one alive?

pjimage-39_pojdaosjdoajdoashdoaihs

Tina Carter has been left in jeopardy thanks to an EastEnders cliffhanger that saw her confronted by knife-wielding assailants dressed as clowns.

Tonight’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw Ms Carter make a trip to the cash and carry to fetch alcohol for the Halloween bash at the Queen Vic.

But it was more trick than treat for Tina when she was cornered by menacing thugs, who are out to steal both the booze and her purse.

But, as will be revealed later this week, the attempted robbery proves to be just the start of the drama.

BBC - DB

Tuesday’s showdown scenes see Tina fighting back and managing to escape back to the Square. But Tina’s day then goes from bad to worse when she hits something in the road.

In shock and assuming she’s collided with Dave the cat, Tina drives off, oblivious to the fact that she’s actually hit Billy and Honey’s daughter Janet.

Janet – along with Amy, Riley and Dennis – have snuck out of Jack’s Halloween party and gone off wandering on their own.

Tina, meanwhile, has discovered that Dave the cat is alive, while Shirley decides to call the police about the robbery at the cash and carry.

BBC - DB

But little do they realise that Tina’s actions have actually put Janet’s life in danger: next Thursday’s episode will climax with a distraught Honey locating her daughter, who is being taken away in an ambulance.

By the week’s end, the residents have been left reeling from Janet’s accident, but for Tina the realisation is soon hitting that she was the one responsible.

But will she confess to what she’s done? And how serious will Janet’s injuries turn out to be?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on EastEnders below

visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Everything EastEnders

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

