Dancing on Ice confirmed celebrity line-up for 2018

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent was the first name revealed for the brand new series of DOI

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice have been teasing us with their celebrity reveals with a whole ton of rumours swirling about who’s taking part when the series returns next year, but now the first names are being confirmed by ITV.

Below is the full list of confirmed celebrities who will be skating for Jason Gardiner as he returns to the ice panel alongside former coaches Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they compete in 2018’s Dancing on Ice:

Brooke Vincent

Brooke Vincent for Dancing on Ice 2018
Brooke Vincent for Dancing on Ice 2018 (ITV)

The Coronation Street actress, who plays Sophie Webster in the ITV soap, was revealing during This Morning on October 30.

She said: “I love a challenge. Ice skating – what an amazing skill. Next year I can go with the girls and be like ‘I can do this, I can do that’ and they’ll be holding onto the sides. I’ve been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday.

“If I get injured at least I’ll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2018

