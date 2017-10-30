Accessibility Links

Coronation Street star Bruno Langley charged with sexual assaults

The actor will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court next month

Axed Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault at a Manchester music venue, police have confirmed.

The 34-year-old star – whose contract at ITV to play Todd Grimshaw has now been terminated – is scheduled to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 November.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com last Saturday about Langley’s dismissal from the soap, an ITV spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street.”

ITV revealed yesterday that Langley will continue to feature as Todd Grimshaw up until Christmas.

The actor will not film any new scenes following an internal inquiry. But speaking to RadioTimes.com on Sunday, Coronation Street confirmed that upcoming episodes will still include storylines featuring the character of Todd:

“Scenes featuring Bruno will continue to be screened until December 24th. These were filmed before our inquiry started.

“Subsequent storylines beyond this point have been rewritten.”

More to follow…

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Everything Coronation Street

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

