Coronation Street: Ofcom receives 390 complaints about Phelan murder drama

Viewers were concerned about scenes of violence shown before the watershed

TV regulator Ofcom is assessing 390 complaints made following the broadcast of last Friday’s double bill of Coronation Street.

Shock scenes saw hostage Andy Carver shoot fellow captive Vinny Ashford, only to then be murdered himself by kidnapper Pat Phelan. Both bodies were then disposed of by Phelan in a nearby lake.

The killings were broadcast before the 9.00pm watershed, with a warning made prior to transmission. However, those who contacted the communications regulator were concerned about the levels of violence featured across the two episodes.

An Ofcom spokesperson said to RadioTimes.com today: “We will assess these complaints before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Comments left on Facebook page in the wake of the broadcast included such feedback as:

“It was disgusting. I am going to complain to ITV. I have never done this before but I feel sick it was shown before 9pm.”

Another site user added: “Very disappointing. Not suitable before 9pm.”

Coronation Street has featured storylines featuring murderers and villains before – Richard Hillman and Alan Bradley being among the most notorious evildoers.

But the general consensus among viewers was that Friday’s episodes featured scenes of threat at an intensity not previously witnessed.

Responding last Saturday, an ITV spokesperson said: “Coronation Street has always been recognised for its mix of drama and comedy, as well as hard hitting storylines.

“Phelan has already been established as a villain in a long line of murderous Coronation Street villains and so his actions, evil though they are, won’t have come as a surprise to viewers.

“In addition the programme is always careful to limit the level of violence actually shown to a minimum to convey the drama and tell the story.

“And, of course, one day, Phelan will get his comeuppance and justice will be done.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s drama on Coronation Street below

