Who is Talia Dean? Overs wildcard chosen to join X Factor live shows

The X Factor 2017 Overs wildcard: Talia Dean

Twitter: @TaliaDeanMusic

Age: 32

From: London

Bio: Talia’s day job is all about meeting and greeting VIPs at Heathrow airport, which meant that when Nicole Scherzinger was passing through departures she decided to seize the opportunity.

Talia revealed that it was a chance meeting with Scherzy that brought her to The X Factor. As she jetted out of London, Nicole apparently told Talia she should audition for the show.

In 2014 I escorted a special lady thru Heathrow. I had no idea this moment would change my life #NicoleScherzinger #XFactor @TheXFactor 💗🎼✈️ pic.twitter.com/utaAcgOFgC — Talia Dean (@TaliaDeanMusic) September 13, 2017

A few years later, Talia found herself in South Africa at Nicole’s judges’ houses alongside Stormzy!

How did Talia Dean get to the live shows?

Ever since Talia Dean’s first audition, she’s seemed a dead cert for the live shows. So it was a surprise when she was let go by Nicole not once, but twice!

In her closed room audition, after revealing that she had previously met Nicole, Talia sang I Put A Spell On You and certainly wowed everyone.

But at the Six Chair Challenge, Nicole dropped her from the line-up of six Overs. Talia left the show and the stage, and that seemed to be that.

As next hopeful Kevin Davy White came up to the stage to audition, the boos from the crowd and chants of “bring her back” were deafening.

Nicole sent Kevin away, relented and asked to have Talia brought back out. After even more indecision, Talia was eventually given a seat and she went through to Judges’ Houses.

What happened for Talia at Judges’ Houses?

So then, this happened. After all the trauma of the Six Chair Challenge, poor Talia was again told by Nicole that she hadn’t made it and won one of the three spots available for the final.

“You’re almost there, I don’t think you’re ready so I’m not able to take you with me to the live shows,” Nicole told her as she let her go.

But it wasn’t over for Talia. After a public vote, she was chosen at the Over who would be joining the 2o17 series of X Factor as a wildcard.

