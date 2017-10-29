Who is Brendan Cole? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide

The long-running pro dancer knows a thing or two about life in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom...

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professionals: Brendan Cole

Age: 41

Born: Christchurch, New Zealand

Twitter: @BrendanCole

Instagram: brendancoleinsta

Strictly wins: 1. Brendan was the first ever winner with partner Natasha Kaplinsky in the first series.

Which Strictly celebrity has Brendan been paired with? Charlotte Hawkins

Who is Brendan Cole?

Brendan specialises is Latin American. He and his former partner Camilla Dallerup have been both the New Zealand and Asian Open professional champions and were semi-finalists at the International, UK Open, British Open and World Championships.

Brendan has appeared on every series of Strictly and was a judge on the show in New Zealand from 2005 – 2009, there running under the Dancing With The Stars title. Unafraid to voice his opinions, Brendan has clashed with the judges over decisions over the years.

As well as his own partnerships – including Kelly Brook, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Lisa Snowdon – Brendan danced with Holly Valance and Anita Dobson in 2011 when their own pros were injured.