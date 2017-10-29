What songs will the X Factor contestants be performing in the first live shows?

The long-awaited live shows are finally here. Let's take a look at what everybody's singing...

The X Factor live shows will kick off this weekend – and the theme of the first week is Express Yourself.

While the wildcard contestants’ songs won’t be revealed quite yet, we can share the tracks the first 12 acts will be performing. This weekend the categories will be split across two shows, with Simon’s Groups and Nicole’s Overs performing on Saturday and then Louis’ Boys and Sharon’s Girls taking to the stage the day after.

Here are all the songs…

Sharon Osbourne and the Girls

Grace Davies: Too Young (Original)

Rai-Elle Williams: Doo Wop (That Thing) / Lost Ones / No (Lauryn Hill/ Meghan Trainor)

Holly Tandy: Hollow (Tori Kelly)

Simon Cowell and the Groups

Rak-Su: Mamacita (Original)

Sean and Connor Price: Strong (London Grammar)

The Cutkelvins: What About Us (Pink)

Louis Walsh and the Boys

Lloyd Macey: City of Stars (La La Land)

Spencer Sutherland: Who You Are (Jessie J)

Sam Black: Faith (Stevie Wonder ft Ariana Grande)

Nicole Scherzinger and the Overs

Kevin Davy White: Stay (Rihanna ft Mikky Ekko)

Matt Linnen: Scars to Your Beautiful (Alessia Cara)

Tracyleanne Jefford: Written in the Water (Gin Wigmore)

The X Factor returns on Saturday 28th October at 8:20pm on ITV