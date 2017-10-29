Accessibility Links

The X Factor weekly results – who was eliminated and who won the Sunday night prize?

With a brand new format and a very different sing-off each Sunday, here are all the results from the show so far

The X Factor live show 1 - judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger

Week 1

Saturday night

Who was eliminated? Spencer Sutherland

Poor Spencer. His parents had flown all the way from America to the UK for the first time ever, but he was voted out in the blink of an eye during the first live show. Well, the blink of twelve and a half minutes to be precise.

Yet just an hour earlier, Louis had been saying: “I know how hard you work behind the scenes. You’re one of the most professional contestants I’ve ever worked with on the show.”

What did you think? Was Spencer the right act to leave in the first live show?

Who won the most viewers’ votes? Grace Davies

An early favourite from day one, perhaps it was no surprise that Grace won the most votes on Saturday night.

Dermot rather prematurely asked her how she felt about winning the prize of going to New York to meet Pink, to which Grace had to remind him that she needed to win the sing-off on Sunday before that happened.

Don’t worry, Derm, all these new rules are bloody confusing.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.

