Strictly Come Dancing Halloween Week: And the fifth celebrity to leave is…

Simon Rimmer is the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017, with the TV chef losing his third dance-off of the competition during this weekend’s Halloween special.

Rimmer and professional partner Karen Clifton failed to win over the judges with their spooky American Smooth to Delilah by Tom Jones.

After their Saturday night performance, judge Craig Revel Horwood described it as a “dance of the living dead – rigor mortis had set in, it was so stiff!” Darcey Bussell judged the dance as “lumpy” and Bruno Tonioli said it was “an American horror story – I’ve seen lighter articulated lorries”. The pair gained a score of just 16.

Surprisingly, Rimmer faced Mollie King and partner AJ Pritchard in the dance-off, although the pair scored a respectable 27 on Saturday. But despite this fright, all judges chose to save The Saturdays singer, who performed a Cha Cha to Better The Devil You Know by Kylie Minogue.

Describing his time on the show, Rimmer said: “The Strictly experience is just so positive, every single person involved in it is so positive… the biggest thank you obviously is to Karen who has just been amazing, who has convinced this lumbering 54-year-old bloke that I could stand-up on a Saturday night and dance in front of millions of people.”

Karen added, “A complete beginner but you know what you’ve grown to be such a great performer and I’ve loved every second really. And thank you for all the food!”

Sunday’s results show also featured a magical musical performance from pop group sensation Steps (yes, THE Steps!) singing Scared of the Dark.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday at 6.50pm