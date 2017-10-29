Who is Ruth Langsford? Everything you need to know about the This Morning presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Ruth Langsford

Age: 57

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Hera, who was the queen of the gods. And Ruth is the queen of daytime TV!

Which Strictly professional has Ruth been paired with? Anton Du Beke

Week 5

Score on the leaderboard: 16

Dance: Samba to Love Is In The Air by John Paul Young

The judges’ verdict: Although Anton’s ruffled pink sleeves were the most eye-catching feature of the dance, the judges were mainly concerned with Ruth’s arm movement – Darcey said Ruth needed to work on her limb extension, but to “keep onto the energised fun side”. Craig was also critical: “I loved it for its comedy, but not its technique”. Can’t say we blame him.

Week 4

Score on the leaderboard: 24

Dance: Tango to Allegretto

The judges’ verdict: “That’s a bit more like it,” exclaimed Craig, adding that he was pleased she was making progress in the competition. Darcey also said that it was a “great improvement”, with Shirley going one step further and saying it was “100% improvement from last week”. Shirley also said she was “shocked” about how well Ruth did. Bruno, meanwhile, couldn’t hold it in. “I can’t believe it! You didn’t go wrong once!” he shouted. We think he liked it…

Week 3

Score on the leaderboard: 15

Dance: Diamonds are Forever from James Bond

The judges’ verdict: Bruno criticised Ruth’s timing and said her hips “need defrosting”. He also said it wasn’t her best dance. Oh dear. Craig said that really she was wearing a mask and wasn’t acting through the dance. Anton interjected that he had a lovely time, and Darcey said that Ruth at least looked amazing. Shirley Ballas picked up on the fact Ruth’s legs were bent and that she didn’t have body action through the dance. “It’s also a sensual dance so it would have afforded you well if you’d have looked at Anton a bit more.”

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 20

Dance: Charleston to The Charleston

The judges’ verdict: “100% better this week,” according to Shirley Ballas, who also noted that Ruth managed to remember the choreography “in the most part”. Bruno Tonioli said he had no idea she was “such a good flapper” and that she had a “great improvement” from last week. Craig criticised Ruth’s energy and said that her performance was “limp, lame and lacklustre”, while Darcey urged Ruth to come back even stronger in week three.

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 16

Dance: Waltz to This Was Nearly Mine by Seth MacFarlane

The judges’ verdict: Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes said that he was very proud of his wife, but the judges were a little bit more critical of the presenter. Shirley said that Ruth had “a lot of mistakes” and tended to go “off time”, and Bruno said she was a “picture of loveliness” although her feet had a mind of their own. “We all love Anton,” said Bruno. “But don’t hang on to him for dear life”. According to Craig it was the “stumble and grab” dance.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Ruth Langsford:

Any dance experience? “At every wedding I’m up on the floor, but I’d love to waltz. On our wedding day, Eamonn [Holmes] and I just shuffled on the spot for 20 seconds.” Is Eamonn jealous of you being on Strictly? “Not at all, he’s quite happy to watch from the sidelines with his G&T. But maybe he’ll be keen next year — now he’s got two new hips!” Hear more from Ruth and Anton in our exclusive interview below:

What is Ruth Langsford famous for?

A familiar face on ITV, Ruth is a panellist and anchor for Loose Women and regularly hosts This Morning alongside Eamonn Holmes on Fridays and when presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holiday.

On signing up to Strictly, she said: “I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can’t quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I’ve never had a dance lesson in my life.

“Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I’ve ever done. It’ll be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!”

This Morning isn’t the only TV show she presents with her husband, as recent years have seen her host hilarious Channel 5 show Eamonn & Ruth: How the Other Half Lives, where the couple travel the world gawping at the outlandish possessions and houses of the super wealthy. They also hosted ITV game show Gift Wrapped together in 2014, although sadly it only lasted one series.

Thankfully for Ruth, not many people will remember her taking part in ITV’s Born to Shine in 2011. Hosted by Natasha Kaplinsky, celebrities like Joe Swash and Jorgie Porter were taught a new skill by a talented teenager. Ruth learnt to play the drums:

Away from TV, Ruth and Eamonn have a 14-year-old son called Jack and she is also an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s society after her father passed away following a battle with the disease.

Already, she’s very excited about taking part in series 15 of Strictly. After the news was announced on This Morning, she said she was “very, very excited” about taking part.

“I do worry about who would be able to lift me up,” laughed Ruth, who also said that she was feeling “a bit shaky” after it was confirmed.

“I’m a bit worried about you too,” said Eamonn. “You’re not very competitive and you’re not very strong…she might not be very good but she’ll do her best.”

To which Ruth added: “Please vote!”

What dance experience does Ruth Langsford have?

Apparently, absolutely none! Ruth revealed that all of her dance experience is “throwing a few shapes at a party, I’ve never had a dance lesson in my life.”

Last updated 22nd September 2017