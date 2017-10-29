Accessibility Links

Alesha Dixon will replace Simon Cowell on tonight’s X Factor

The Britain's Got Talent judge is standing in for the head judge after he fell at home

Alesha Dixon will replacing Simon Cowell on The X Factor panel tonight.

It will be the second night running in which the head judge has been absent as Cowell was forced to miss the first live show of 2017’s series after a fall at home reportedly landed him in hospital.

The first show didn’t see a replacement for him, with just remaining judges Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger sitting on the panel.

However Alesha, usually a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, has now been drafted in to fill the fourth seat on Sunday’s show.

Alesha has already been a stand-in judge during this run of The X Factor, sitting in for both Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger during the closed room auditions when they were forced to miss filming dates for separate reasons.

Viewers definitely missed Cowell on the first live show, but will they think that replacing him with Alesha is so so so scandalous? Or maybe they’ll instead think that he does nothing, the boy does nothing and that actually Alesha is an even better X Factor judge.

The X Factor airs at 7pm on Sunday 29th October on ITV.

