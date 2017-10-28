X Factor’s Sam Black proposes to girlfriend on stage at Bootcamp

The 27-year-old singer bravely dropped to one knee after receiving a no from the judges

He may have got a “no” from the judges, but moments after being eliminated from the X Factor, contestant Sam Black got a very important “yes” as he went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in front of an awe-struck audience.

The singer had made it through the first round by the skin of his teeth, but his cover of Del Shannon’s Runaway during Sunday night’s Bootcamp was not enough to impress the judges, and after Simon Cowell had given him a final chance to save himself with an a capella rendition, he was sent packing.

But before leaving the stage, Sam asked the judges if he could do something – and with their approval, he brought his girlfriend up on stage and got down on one knee.

“Reckon I can get a yes from you?” he asked her, as the crowd, and the judges, looked on in astonishment. Check out the performance and the proposal below.

Of course, she said agreed to marry him, and despite crashing out of the competition, the 27-year-old Liverpudlian went home a happy man. If only every X Factor audition could be as heartwarming as this.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.