Why did Bruno Tonioli miss last week’s Strictly Come Dancing?

Why did Bruno Tonioli miss last week’s Strictly Come Dancing?

Where did the Strictly judge go?

bruno tonioli bbc pics

Bruno Tonioli missed Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows last weekend (Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd October) for the first time in 15 years.

Why wasn’t Bruno Tonioli on Strictly last week?

Other work commitments meant that the judge took the weekend off Strictly.

A Strictly spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend due to a very busy work schedule.”

Is Bruno back this week?

Yes, Tonioli is back in time for Halloween Week and is not scheduled to miss any more shows in the series. Which is just as well, because judging by our poll, Strictly fans missed him. A lot.

Was there a guest judge on last weekend’s Strictly?

The BBC said that no one else would be added to the judges’ table, so contestants were competing to impress the remaining trio: Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell.

That said, Craig did manage to give us a near-faultless impression of Bruno and it almost felt like he hadn’t left!

Strictly has had a mixed relationship with guest judges in the past, with ‘fifth’ judge Donny Osmond failing to impress in 2014. Now-permanent judge Darcey Bussell also served as a guest judge in 2009.

