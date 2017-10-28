Who will be this year’s X Factor wildcards?

Twelve acts are battling it out for four spots in the live shows but who has the X Factor?

Countless hopes may have been dashed during X Factor’s Judges Houses round over the weekend but for four lucky contestants the dream is NOT over.

That’s right – the hunt for the X Factor wildcards is ON, again, and twelve contenders are competing for four coveted spots in the live shows. There’s a wildcard spot available in each category, so that means it’s up to the viewing public to add one Boy, one Girl, one Over and one Group to the line-up for next weekend’s all-singing all-dancing party.

Jack Mason, Leon Mallett and Aidan Martin didn’t make the cut at Louis Walsh’s house – which one of them would be the perfect addition to his team for the live shows? Sharon Osbourne said some very tearful goodbyes to Alisah Bonaobra, Deanna Mussington and Georgina Panton in San Francisco – which of them should wing their way back to the X Factor stage?

Which one of Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs should be her wildcard? Slavko, Talia Dean and Berget Lewis are all in the running. And Jack and Joel, Lemonade and New Girl Band are all still in with a chance of making Simon Cowell’s squad.

It’s up to YOU to decide who this year’s wildcards will be – who do you think is the most deserving of a spot in the live shows?

Cast your vote and have your say.