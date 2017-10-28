Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 after Halloween week?

Who should get the boot after a spooky spin on the dance floor?

Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween Week often offers up frighteningly good entertainment.

Just ask Ed Balls, who thrilled audiences with his Cha Cha Cha in 2016, even managing to nab himself an 8.

This year’s Halloween extravaganza features – among other treats – Susan Calman channelling Game of Thrones’ Dragon Queen, Daenerys Targaryen, for a Foxtrot with Kevin Clifton, and Aston Merrygold doing a Paso Doble to Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit with Jeanette Manrara.

But every minute of fun counts down to a moment of terror – the dreaded Halloween Dance Off. Two dancers and their professional partners will find themselves in the bottom two and have to take on the scariest dance in Sunday’s results show.

But who should be in that dance off based on Saturday night’s performances? Who had an absolute HOWLER of a Halloween Week?

We want to know what YOU think so cast your vote and have your say.

Happy voting!