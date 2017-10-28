What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about the chat show's return

After a nine month break, The Jonathan Ross show is back with a whole new line-up of stars on his sofa. Here’s what you need to know…

What time is it on?

The Jonathan Ross Show continues on Saturday at 10.20pm on ITV.

Who’s on the sofa this week?

Veteran R&B and soul singer Tina Turner joins Jonathan in the studio for a chat, along with UFC combatant and professional boxer Conor McGregor, and the sports writer and presenter Clare Balding. Plus, Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield appears in the wake of the release of his new film Breathe, and Brit Award-winning hip-hop star Plan B performs.