What did you think of X Factor’s new look live shows?

The Saturday night singing series has had quite the makeover - what do you think of it?

ITV’s biggest Saturday night singing show has returned to our TV screens with a new look live show format but does The X Factor still have The X Factor?

We want to know what you think.

Is it better to split the performances across two nights?

The X Factor traditionally aired all the contestants’ performances on a Saturday night and saved all the drama of eliminations for Sunday. Now we get half the performances on a Saturday (The Girls and Boys) and half on Sunday (The Groups and Overs in week 1), with one act going home each night.

Is that a better idea? Or should X Factor go back to basics?

Do you miss the sing-off?

In X Factor days of old, the bottom two acts would participate in a sing-off to decide who went home. It was an emotional, dramatic and often-times controversial conclusion to the results show, with acts sitting down on the floor, judges refusing to cast votes, and Louis taking it to DEADLOCK while conspiracy theorists ranted and raved online.

But is X Factor really better off without all that?

Are you excited for the new battle between the best singers?

Instead of the old sing-off the show will now pit the most popular singer from Saturday night against the most popular singer from Sunday in a head-to-head battle for a “musical prize”.

Are you excited about the new sing-off? Or do you think it strikes a bum note?

The X Factor continues on ITV on Saturday and Sunday nights