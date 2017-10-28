Accessibility Links

date 2017-10-28

The X Factor's Grace Davies breaks down in tears mid-performance at Judges' Houses

The singer-songwriter, who is one of the favourites this year, cries mid-song after Sharon Osbourne halts performance

Grace Davies on The X Factor 2017

Ever since her first audition on The X Factor, Grace Davies has wowed the viewers and judges with her original songs.

But during Judges’ Houses, mentor Sharon Osbourne halts Grace’s performance half-way through, telling Grace that she’s clipping her vocals while performing her own composition More Than You and that she needs to relax more.

After being given another chance to sing, Grace then struggles to finish her song and finds it near-impossible to get her words out after breaking down in tears mid-song.

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary after her performance, Grace says: “I don’t think I’m going to get through after that.

“It’s such a shame, but I think that didn’t show me off to what I can do. Which is a real shame.”

Asked how she was feeling by the other Girls, Grace replied: “Not good. I think I was just giving it too much because I was just trying to give it everything I had but I think everything was a bit too much. I just ballsed it up.”

However, will Sharon and guest mentors Kelly and Jack Osbourne agree? Or will she make it through to the live shows?

Grace’s fate will be revealed in The X Factor tonight.

