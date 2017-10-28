The X Factor week one: who sang the best on the first live show?

This is how the first performances from 2017's X Factor finalists went down with the judges

The X Factor revamped live shows kick off on Saturday 28th October, with just two of the categories performing.

The act with the fewest votes after all eight performances will be going home. But who will it be?

Here are all the songs and how they were rated by the judges…

Song: Doo Wop (That Thing) / Lost Ones / No (Lauryn Hill/ Meghan Trainor)

The judges said: Louis couldn’t believe Rai-Elle was 16, saying that watching her was like watching a recording artist and that she was going to go far.

Nicole, meanwhile, joked that Rai-Elle was four years old but that the mash-up she sang was probably her favourite ever performed on X Factor.

Sharon said she was “everything this show was about” and added that she was going to have a brilliant future. Couldn’t ask for more than that, eh?

Song: Too Young (Original)

The judges said: “Grace, all I can say is this is the start of your career in music,” said Louis, who praised her original song. “It’s like a song in the charts already.”

Nicole said “it takes big balls to sing an original [song] up there. I can’t believe you sang another original,” she added, although chucked some criticism in the direction of the production as she said she wasn’t used to seeing all the bells and whistles in her performance.

Sharon said that Grace was “such a brilliant songwriter” and that she “really admired” her as an artist.

Song: Hollow (Tori Kelly)

The judges said: Louis reckoned that “everyone in the north of England” would be voting for her, and couldn’t help but say that she looked like a pop star. “Holly, that was incredible,” he said.

Nicole reckoned that the 16-year-old was “beyond her years” and had “big lungs” and that she filled up that stage. “I’m excited for you and I can see how happy you are to be up there,” she added.

Sharon agreed with Louis and did the worst Irish accent as she gave it the ‘sounds like a poster, looks like a poster’ spiel. She also described it as “fabulous” in typical Sharon fashion.

Song: This Is My Now by Jordin Sparks

The judges said: Louis kicked off the comments by saying that the song was “absolutely perfect” for her and that she always should have been on the show. He also said what we all already knew: “I love a power ballad”.

Nicole described her as a princess who “karaoke-chopped” her way through the song, whatever that means. “That’s your stage and you took it tonight, honey” she added.

“I know your story, I know what you’ve gone through and with a voice like yours, you’re going to be here until the end,” added Sharon. “I’m so so happy.”

Song: Stay (Zedd, Alessia Cara)

The judges said: “The public brought you back, and the public are always right,” said Sharon, who added that he belonged on The X Factor. “Who knew?” she exclaimed.

Meanwhile Nicole was also chuffed to see Leon back on the show, praising the “super-cool” song choice and that she liked the rap – despite the fact that she didn’t think the song showed off his voice to the best of its ability.

Louis reckoned that he had a lot to give and wanted the people of Great Yarmouth specifically to pick up the phone and vote.

Song: Who You Are (Jessie J)

The judges said: Sharon thought his vocal performance was “really, really strong”, however she wanted him to work on his look and his moves because she reckoned it was “a bit boyband” and urged him not to copy anyone else.

Nicole said that she knew what it meant to him and that she was really proud of him. “I thought that performance was so honest,” she said, adding that she was really proud of him.

“Spencer, you picked a great song,” said Louis, who got a Louis-ism in early. “I know how hard you work behind the scenes. You’re one of the most professional contestants I’ve ever worked with on the show.”

He also, of course, added that there was nothing wrong with boybands. Well, he would say that…

City of Stars (La La Land)

The judges said:

Song: Faith with (Stevie Wonder ft Ariana Grande)

The judges said: Before Sam even sang, Louis came out with a surprised exclamation that “there’s people on the Isle of Man?!”. We’re just going to leave that there.

Anyway after he sang, Sharon said that Sam was “so likeable” and that she wanted him to do well in the competition. “However, you know that you’ve got a tough ride ahead of you,” she added.

Nicole said he was a “tall glass of refreshing”, she had faith in him and she had always been a fan of his.