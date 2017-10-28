The X Factor reveals wild card twist – but who will make it to the live shows?

Four (yes, four) wild card acts will be joining the 12 confirmed finalists when the live shows return

The X Factor has confirmed that the wild card will return this year.

As the first episode of Judges’ Houses drew to a close, host Dermot O’Leary announced that during Sunday evening’s programme we will be learning details of this year’s wild card vote, and it turns out that a total of four acts will be voted through to the live shows by the public.

That means that combined with the 12 finalists who were chosen by Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne at Judges’ Houses, there will be 16 acts performing during the first week of lives.

With past wild cards having involved such prestigious alumni as Christopher Maloney, Stevi Ritchie and Wagner, the one rule about the wild card returnees is that there are no rules.

The vote is now closed, but in a poll of over 4,700 RadioTimes.com readers, Alisah Bonaobra, Aidan Martin, Talia Dean and singing duo Jack and Joel are the acts you thought should get a second chance…

Alisah Bonaobra

When Alisah Bonaobra burst into tears at Bootcamp and begged the judges for another chance after hearing a no, miraculously it worked and she got a pass through to the next round.

She then smashed it in front of the arena audience and sailed through to the Six Chair Challenge – where she was again told no and had a seat denied. Only to be brought back and told yes.

Essentially, no has never actually meant no when it comes to ditching Alisah from the competition. We really wouldn’t be surprised to see her return. Again.

Aidan Martin

Louis, Louis, Louis. How did he get this so wrong?

Singer-songwriter Aidan Martin was easily one of the favourites in the competition, from his first audition to the Six Chair Challenge, he blew everyone away with his unique performances and heartfelt self-penned songs.

He’d been considered a frontrunner in the Boys category and as our poll proved, he’s the people’s choice in his category for the wild card after earning 12% of the overall vote. The South Shields singer had impressed the judges with his original songs, and it seems as though he left a lasting impression on readers too.

Talia Dean

Ever since Talia Dean’s first audition, she’s seemed a dead cert for the live shows.

Through her day job of meeting and greeting VIPs at Heathrow airport, Talia revealed that it was a chance meeting with Nicole Scherzinger that brought her to The X Factor. As she jetted out of London, Nicole apparently told Talia she should audition for the show. Not that long after, Talia found herself in South Africa at Nicole’s judges’ houses alongside Stormzy!

“You’re almost there, I don’t think you’re ready so I’m not able to take you with me to the live shows,” Nicole told her as she let her go. However, it’s not over yet and we wouldn’t be surprised if Talia made it to the live shows in the Overs category.

We’re going to say this now: we think that the Groups category is the strongest and most exciting this year. No wonder Simon saved it for himself…

Although Sean and Conor Price, The Cutkelvins and Rak-Su are all amazing, we think Simon definitely missed a trick in putting through these super-smart and super-talented boys.

According to our poll, readers seem to agree with us so have a sneaking suspicion that they will be the act who (hopefully!) get voted through to join the live shows this weekend.

