The 5 most memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween Week 2017

From Susan Calman's dramatic entrance on the back of a large dragon to Debbie McGee's new title as the Queen of Latin – here are all the things we won't forget from Halloween Week

Halloween Week 2017 was unforgettable. All those dramatic entrances! The costumes! The dances!

Debbie McGee topped the leaderboard for week six with an amazing 39 points, closely followed by Aston Merrygold. Down at the bottom you have Simon Rimmer with 16 and Susan Calman also in the danger zone with 18 points. But who will be going home after Sunday’s results show?

Let’s take a look back at the Halloween moments that will haunt us for years to come…

1. Those A-MA-ZING costumes

Seriously, how fantastic did everybody look? The costume and make-up departments really outdid themselves for Halloween Week 2017. Jonnie Peacock totally looked the part as a pirate, and Joe McFadden really got into the whole spider look. It was (sorry) spooktacular.

And then the judges! Shirley Ballas was magnificent as Cruella De Vil, and Craig Revel Horwood didn’t look half bad as the Joker – even if he failed to crack a smile.

The witching hour is fast approaching. Terrifyingly good work from hair, make-up and wadrobe. #Strictly #Halloween

2. Debbie McGee was crowned the new Queen of Latin

“Come here,” Shirley beckoned to Debbie McGee after her Charleston to Frankie by Sister Sledge. “I am going to give you my Queen of Latin crown. I loved everything that you did! Everything!”

Debbie and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice topped the leaderboard with an amazing score of 39.

3. Susan Calman’s Game of Thrones Foxtrot

Sure, maybe the judges thought it “lacked grace” – but Susan Calman’s Game of Thrones Foxtrot to the tune of Killer Queen was really a performance to remember. The Scottish comedian is clearly having the absolute time of her life.

And she descended onto the dance floor on the back of a giant dragon while dressed as Daenerys Targaryen, so what more could you want?

Kevin Clifton stepped in to defend her against the judges’ criticism, pointing out that it’s Halloween Week: “People at home don’t want to see subtle!”

4. Simon Rimmer’s “American horror story”

Oh boy. Simon Rimmer has survived all the way to Halloween Week, but can he get away with this one?

“Rigor Mortis had actually set in it was so stiff,” Craig said. “I didn’t enjoy it at all, I’m so sorry.”

“It was particularly lumpy all the way through,” Darcey added, while Bruno had the line of the night: “My darling, that was not an American Smooth, that was an American horror story.” And he’s still haunting the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 16.

Poor Simon! He’s had a tough week with a bad leg injury…

tough show @bbcstrictly tonight. My leg is fully strapped and pretty immobile. Didn't want to pull out. Did my best

5. Aston and Janette got “innovative” with the Paso Doble

They’ve been dancing around it for a while, but Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara finally scored their first 10 with a Paso Doble to Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit.

“That was a Paso Doble that brought the dead back to life… you married tradition to innovation,” Bruno declared. Craig pointed out that it contained all the things a Paso should NOT contain, but added: “I tell you what, I am so glad. That was amazing.”

“You owned this dance,” Darcey added. 38!

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 4th November at 6.50pm on BBC1