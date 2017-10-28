Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Strictly star Kevin Clifton leaps to Susan Calman’s defence after Game of Thrones Halloween Week Foxtrot

Strictly star Kevin Clifton leaps to Susan Calman’s defence after Game of Thrones Halloween Week Foxtrot

The judges were not major fans of the Game of Thrones themed dance, claiming it "lacked grace"

Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Kevin Clifton may be Jon Snow, but he definitely knows something rather than “nothing” – and what he knows is how to stand up for his partner Susan Calman.

Advertisement

The Strictly couple performed a Foxtrot for Halloween Week on Saturday night to the tune of Killer Queen, channelling the TV show Game of Thrones by dressing as Daenerys Targaryen (otherwise known as Mother of Dragons) and Jon Snow. Oh, and Susan came down from the ceiling on a giant dragon. It was quite a sight.

But while the weird-but-wonderful dance went down well with the audience, the Strictly judges were having none of it.

“You know how much I love you, but again for me it lacked grace, it lacked elegance,” Shirley Ballas said. “Not your best dance for me, today.”

But Kevin Clifton piped up: “I love you too, Shirley, but for the Halloween Game of Thrones Foxtrot, grace wasn’t really what we were going for.”

“It’s not the kind of Foxtrot I like to see,” Shirley hit back. Surely he’s learned from Brendan Cole not to mess with Strictly’s new head judge?

Shirley Ballas in Halloween Week

Unfortunately the other judges agreed with Shirley. Bruno Tonioli’s verdict was that there had been “technically a lot of mistakes,” while Craig Revel Horwood drawled: “I thought my ride-on mower at home had more grace and elegance… it wasn’t for me, I’ve got to say.”

Ever the diplomat, Darcey Bussell found some “little moments of style happening”, but unfortunately “it just didn’t last”.

“Happy Halloween,” Susan deadpanned.

Standing with Claudia Winkleman as the couple waited for their score, Kevin insisted the comments had been unfair: “There weren’t any mistakes.” He added: “The thing is it’s Halloween on Strictly… people at home don’t want to see subtle!”

But while Craig only dished out a 3, the other judges whipped out their five paddles – giving them a respectable score of 18.

Advertisement

Strictly returns next Saturday on BBC1.

Tags

Eleanor Bley Griffiths

Writer, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Strictly Come Dancing 2017

The 5 most memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween Week 2017

Simon Cowell The X Factor 2017

Where is Simon Cowell on tonight’s X Factor?

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2017
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 dancers

Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 after Halloween week?

(HBO/BBC, TL)

Emilia Clarke sent Strictly’s Susan Calman a perfect good luck message

Strictly logo

Strictly Come Dancing Halloween week: who is top of the leaderboard?

BBC, SL

Strictly Come Dancing Halloween Week song and dance list: will Aston Merrygold score his first 10?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more