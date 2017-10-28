Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

Here are all of the celebrities who have already left the Ballroom and had to say goodbye to their chances of Glitterball glory

As the weeks on Strictly Come Dancing go by, so the number of celebrity contestants will get smaller and smaller.

Although every single celeb wants to get their mitts on that Glitterball trophy, sadly it will stay tantalisingly out of reach for 14 of the 15 celebs as they face dance offs and leave the show week by week.

Here’s the full list of celebrities who had to wave goodbye to the ballroom and have already been eliminated from Strictly this year:

Week 5: Brian Conley

Which Strictly professional was Brian Conley paired with? Amy Dowden

Who did Brian Conley lose the dance off to? Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton

Brian Conley was the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly, with the comedian and actor failing to impress with his Gene Kelly-esque Charleston.

As usual, the judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes to decide which couple would be shoe-shuffling for their Strictly survival, and the results left Conley and his partner Amy Dowden up against TV chef Simon Rimmer and partner Karen Clifton in the dance-off.

Both couples then performed their routines again – Simon and Karen whipping out a Jive to Tom Jones’ It’s Not Unusual and Brian and Amy Charleston-ing their hearts out to Fit As a Fiddle (And Ready for Love) – before the judges delivered their final verdicts, with all three (fourth judge Bruno Tonioli being absent) choosing to save Simon and Karen.

Subsequent rumours about Brian having a rant following his exit were shot down by the man himself, who set the record straight on exactly what had actually gone on…

Week 4: Charlotte Hawkins

Which Strictly professional was Charlotte Hawkins paired with? Brendan Cole

Who did Charlotte Hawkins lose the dance off to? Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins and partner Brendan Cole bowed out of Strictly in week four after a difficult few weeks.

Brendan made his thoughts very clear about the reaction the pair got after their second performance, and Movie Week didn’t go much better. There was a big debate over whether there was rise and fall in Charlotte’s Tango, and Brendan’s reaction to Shirley Ballas’s comments split viewer opinion down the middle.

Brendan was adamant that he was right, but he did say he would try and keep quiet a bit more this week so that the focus doesn’t shift from Charlotte. He did manage to not hit back at the judges following their comments about Charlotte’s Jive, but sadly it was to be their final dance.

Which Strictly professional was Rev. Richard Coles paired with? Dianne Buswell

Who did Rev. Richard Coles lose the dance off to? Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton

A sci-fi themed dance off took place during Strictly’s results show after it was revealed that the judges’ scores combined with viewers’ votes landed the vicar and the chef in the bottom two couples.

Simon and Karen Clifton again performed their Quickstep to You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story and Richard and Dianne performed their rather memorable Paso Doble to Flash Gordon from the movie Flash Gordon.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I love the entertainment value of one couple, I really have to save the couple that are technically better and that’s Simon and Karen.”

Darcey Bussell added: “This is always incredibly difficult because they both made improvements to their dance but the couple I would like to save, just for a better technical dance, is Simon and Karen.”

After being eliminated, Richard described his Strictly experience as “a joy”, although added: “I only forgot to reckon into my strategy that I can’t actually dance!”

Week 1 & 2: Chizzy Akudolu

Which Strictly professional was Chizzy paired with? Pasha Kovalev

Who did Chizzy Akudolu lose the dance off to? Brian Conley and Amy Dowden

Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu became the first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly 2017 in the second week of the show, despite finishing sixth from the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 37 when the scores from week one and week two were combined.

In week one, Chizzy scored a total of 21 after she performed a Cha Cha to Boogie Fever by The Sylvers. Despite getting her heel caught in her dress, Bruno’s ‘diagnosis’ of Chizzy’s dance was “very, very good”. He also said he loved to see her on the dance floor, although Craig said that it was a bit too disco and there wasn’t enough Cha Cha in the routine. Darcey commended her “flirty attitude” and that she loved watching her, while Shirley told her not to be afraid of getting on her feet.

Sadly instead of improving in week two, Chizzy scored just 16 for her Foxtrot to I’m a Woman. Shirley Ballas said her dance was “a little disappointing”, and that she found the performance a bit “too lumpy” for her taste. Bruno said that she lost the style of the dance in the routine and there was “too much gapping” for Craig, who wanted to see “more Foxtrot and less musical theatre” in her performance.

After landing in the dance off, Craig Revel Horwood decided to save Chizzy because he loved watching her on the dance floor, but the three other judges Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas voted instead to secure Brian Conley’s place in the competition.

On hearing that she had been eliminated from the competition, Chizzy had to try and hold back the tears as she said thank you to everyone who had supported her, the judges for their constructive criticism and also to her partner Pasha – who said dancing with her had been so much fun.