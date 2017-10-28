Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Mollie King?
The singer from The Saturdays will be taking to the dance floor for Strictly 2017
Age: 30
Which Strictly professional has Mollie been paired with? AJ Pritchard
Week 5
Dance: Viennese Waltz to Anyone Who Had A Heart by Cilla Black
The judges’ verdict: Mollie felt a bit queazy after all those spins, but Craig said that he “really loved the opening armography” and that there was “a lot” of Viennese content in the routine. Darcey said it was “very impressive” and that the pair had grown throughout the competition, but that the only thing that let her down was the hold and her “dead straight” arm. Shirley said the pair had “believable chemistry” and “great turns”.
Week 4
Dance: Salsa to ‘Súbeme La Radio’ by Enrique Iglesias
The judges’ verdict: “I’m alive!” Mollie excitedly exclaimed after finishing her routine. But Craig Revel Horwood wasn’t so excited, pointing out that her “footwork was very sloppy” and adding that it was a little bit “loose and late” in places. He did love the lifts, with Darcey adding that her partnership with AJ was “definitely saucy” and that her lifts had improved.
Shirley, meanwhile, said it was a “challenging routine” but that it “lacked in the quality in the dance content.”
Week 3
Dance: American Smooth to Climb Every Mountain
The judges’ verdict: Craig “absolutely loved” the lifts in Mollie and AJ’s routine – although criticised her landings. Darcey’s advice was to keep her core strong when coming out of the lifts but said that Mollie had “so much potential” in the competition. Shirley, meanwhile, was full of praise for Mollie – even going so far as to say that she made her night!
Week 2
Dance: Tango to Addicted to Love
The judges’ verdict: Craig called out Mollie and AJ on an illegal lift amongst the routine but he did praise her “attack” and “intent” in the routine. She impressed Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who said despite needing to be a bit softer in her knees, it was the best Tango delivered by a celebrity so far this series.
Week 1
Dance: Jive to Good Golly Miss Molly
The judges’ verdict: Bruno wanted Mollie to watch her arms, while Craig said that the former Saturdays star needed to react a little more to AJ’s lead and pulled her up on her flat feet. Darcey said that the attack and stamina was missing from her performance, but that she would probably gain that in time. Shirley described their partnership as having a “lot of potential” and that generally, Mollie did a “very, very good job”.
Radio Times spoke exclusively to Mollie King:
Why are you doing Strictly?
“Who wouldn’t? You learn to dance, the outfits are incredible, and it looks like so much fun! I loved watching Frankie [Bridge, finalist in 2014, fellow singer in the Saturdays]. If I do half as well, I’ll be delighted.”
How many hours can you train?
“I’m a slow learner, so 24 hours a day? Thankfully I’m not seeing anyone, so it’ll just be my dog, Alfie, getting jealous!”
Hear more from Mollie and AJ in our exclusive interview below:
What is Mollie King famous for?
Like Strictly 2014 finalist Frankie Bridge, Mollie King is a member of girl band The Saturdays. The group went on hiatus a couple of years ago and since then King has launched a solo career.
Mollie King biography
King had a promising ski career ahead of her when she was a kid, even racing for Great Britain – but she chucked it all in to follow her dream and become a singer.
Her first attempt to break into the music industry came in 2005, when she auditioned for The X Factor. The judges praised her performance (and criticised her outfit), but told her to come back when she was older. And that’s what she did: she came back in 2007 as a member of girl group Fallen Angelz and managed to get to the final stages of boot camp before elimination.
After leaving Fallen Angelz, King successfully auditioned for The Saturdays. The group signed a record deal and were the support act for Girls Aloud on their Tangled Up Tour in 2008.
Soon they had released their first single, If This Is Love. The Saturdays went on to record 13 top-ten and eight top-five singles, including their biggest hit: What About Us.
King also added a bunch of TV shows to her CV, appearing in Hollyoaks Later, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and TV documentary Chasing The Saturdays.
The band went on hiatus after Christmas 2014 while members King, Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Rochelle Humes took a break. Since then King has launched her solo career, starting with last year’s single Back to You.
Does Mollie King have any dance experience?
The singer told Nick Grimshaw on his Radio 1 Breakfast Show that she was anxious about picking up routines.
“It’s completely different to what I’ve done with The Saturdays and I’ve never done any stage school,” she said. “I’m quite slow at picking up routines in general with the band. I’m really nervous so I’ve just got to throw myself in.”
