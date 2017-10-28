Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
JK Rowling reveals the emotional inspiration for Harry Potter’s Deathly Hallows symbol

JK Rowling reveals the emotional inspiration for Harry Potter’s Deathly Hallows symbol

The author believes the inspiration for the magical symbol may have come from a unlikely source

JK Rowling Deathly Hallows

Theories on the origins of JK Rowling’s Deathly Hallows symbol are as plentiful as the stars in the sky but now the Harry Potter author has added her own idea to the pile.

Advertisement

Speaking about the symbol during a BBC documentary about the British Library’s new Harry Potter exhibition, A History of Magic, Rowling revealed that she thinks the idea for the Deathly Hallows may well have first come to her on the night her mother passed away.

Rowling was watching The Man Who Would Be King, a film based on Rudyard Kipling’s tale of the same name, and she believes a symbol that was very prominent in the movie could have subconsciously inspired the image which represents the Elder Wand, Resurrection Stone and Cloak of Invisibility.

“The Man Who Would Be King, for those who don’t know, is a story with Sean Connery and Michael Cain in it,” Rowling explains. “The Masonic Symbol is very important in that movie. It was literally twenty years later that I looked at the sign of the Deathly Hallows and realised how similar they were.”

Rowling says she was struck by the similarity and believes the connection is a very important one.

“When I saw the movie again and saw the masonic symbol I sort of went cold all over and I thought ‘is that why the hallows symbol is what it is?’ and I’ve got a feeling that on some deep subconscious level they are connected,” the author explains.

“I feel as though I sort of worked my way back over twenty years to that night because the Potter series is hugely about loss and I’ve said this before, if my mother hadn’t died I think the stories would be utterly different and not what they are.”

Advertisement

Harry Potter: A History of Magic is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Tags

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

Latest news

The X Factor live show 1 - judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger

Six talking points from The X Factor’s first live show

Nicole Scherzinger angry at Simon Cowell on The X Factor 2017

The X Factor has already voted off its first act

Everything Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

JK Rowling Deathly Hallows
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Harry Potter: A History of Magic Exhibition

13 of the best magical items JK Rowling has donated to the British Library’s Harry Potter exhibition

71176

How well do you know your magical Harry Potter creatures?

80575

Can you match the quote to the Harry Potter book?

JK Rowling (BBC, EH)

The real-life treasures that inspired JK Rowling’s magical world of Harry Potter

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more