Here’s a sneaky spooky peek at some of the Strictly Come Dancing outfits for Halloween Week

Aljaz dressed as a vampire might be even more terrifying than the pink sequin trousers Anton Du Beke wore last week

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly Come Dancing 2017

The Strictly Come Dancing make-up department are working overtime and the celebrities and pro dancers are looking scarier than Craig Revel Horwood having to sit through Brian Conley dancing on a loop. Which can only mean one thing.

Yep, it’s Halloween Week – and ahead of the ghoulishly great performances on the show tonight, we’ve been given a sneak peek into what some of the celebrities will be wearing when they take to the ballroom.

Despite all that cape action, Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec are actually gearing up to perform a Jive , and they’ll be hoping there’s nothing scary about the scoring from Craig, Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and newly-returned judge Bruno Tonioli.

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Meanwhile Susan Calman had yesterday said how chuffed she was that she had asked the Strictly producers for a dragon, and they’d given her a dragon. We are hoping there’s something a bit more dragon-y in the pipeline. We know there are budget cuts at the BBC, but surely she wasn’t just given a green tail? Which admittedly does look rather amazing, but still…

And then there’s Joe McFadden and Katya Jones. Initially we thought the pair were just cosying up to a giant cuddly spider, and then we realised on closer inspection that it’s an adorable dog in a spider outfit!

Maybe the mutt will be making an appearance in the couple’s routine? Although on second thoughts, this is the last time actual dogs were incorporated into a dance live on Strictly – and it didn’t go that smoothly!

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Strictly Come Dancing airs at 6.35pm on Saturday 28th October on BBC1.

Frances Taylor

