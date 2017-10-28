Accessibility Links

Everyone is really missing Simon Cowell on The X Factor

The judge was absent from the first live show of The X Factor 2017 after reportedly falling down the stairs

Simon Cowell wearing sunglasses

For many X Factor viewers, Simon Cowell’s barbed comments are the best thing about the live shows.

So it’d be safe to say that many fans were missing the head judge on Saturday’s first live show of the series with Simon being very notable by his absence.

According to The Sun, Cowell was whisked to hospital after taking a tumble in his London home. Although reportedly out of hospital and recovering at home, he wasn’t well enough to attend the first live show of 2017.

And it’d be safe to say, he was sorely missed by viewers:

The first live X Factor show was supposed to see Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs and Simon Cowell’s Groups performing, but owing to his absence they had to be swapped with Sharon Osbourne’s Girls and Louis Walsh’s Boys who were both originally meant to be performing on Sunday’s show.

The X Factor’s live shows have also had a massive overhaul for 2017, with the sing-off scrapped and instead the two best singers from each week vying to win a money-can’t-buy prize.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.

