Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who was Albert’s mother, Princess Louise? Meet Queen Victoria’s mysterious mother-in-law

Who was Albert’s mother, Princess Louise? Meet Queen Victoria’s mysterious mother-in-law

The true story of the German princess, who didn't live to see her son marry the British monarch

117357

Who was Prince Albert’s mother?

Princess Louise of Saxe-Gotha-Altenburg, was just 16 years old when she married Ernest III, Duke of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld in 1817, five years after his intended marriage to a Russian grand-duchess had been called off.

Advertisement

The pair had two children, Ernest (who inherited his father’s lands and title) and Albert, who married Queen Victoria and became Prince Consort of the United Kingdom.

In a memorandum, Queen Victoria described Louise and Ernest’s marriage as an unhappy one, and the story goes that both of Albert’s parents engaged in extramarital affairs.

Did Albert’s mother really run away with his father’s equerry?

As Albert tells Victoria in episode four of the ITV drama, Louise was alleged to have had an affair with Alexander von Hanstein, one of her husband’s equerries (the person charged with taking care of the royal house’s horses). She separated from Albert’s father and went into exile in 1824.

117356

Louise moved to St Wendel in the Principality of Lichtenberg (now located in Saarland in south west Germany), a territory that had been given to Ernest in recognition of his efforts in the Napoleonic Wars, and never saw her children again.

Albert’s parents divorced in 1826, and with the marriage officially dissolved Louise then married her former lover, Von Hanstein (the equerry Albert mentions).

How did Prince Albert’s mother die?

She became quite the figure in Lichtenberg, even being dubbed the Landesmutter (mother of the land) in the region, but sadly died of cancer there in 1831.

Charles Grey, who compiled a biography of Albert under instruction from Victoria in 1867, wrote that the Prince never forgot his mother, and spoke of her with “much tenderness and sorrow”.

“One of the first gifts he made to the Queen was a little pin he had received from her when a little child.”

Advertisement

Albert and Victoria named their fourth daughter – and sixth child – Louise, in memory of her grandmother.

Tags

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

Latest news

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, BA)

Stranger Things 2 explained: Everything we know about the mind flayer from Dungeons & Dragons

14298625-low_res-louis-theroux-b9816f2

Louis Theroux records mock doc voiceover for parody Twitter account

Everything Victoria

118740
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

133555.06ef204b-3721-4eca-adc5-eaa260767771

Send us your questions for Victoria’s Jenna Coleman, Tom Hughes and Daisy Goodwin

115793

Poldark star "worried" about taking on Victoria in the battle for Sunday night

swelewlelw

Victoria fans are desperate for Rufus ‘Lord M’ Sewell to rewrite history and marry the queen

108713

Jenna Coleman shares snap as filming wraps on ITV’s Victoria

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more