Veep star Clea DuVall joins The Handmaid’s Tale for series 2

DuVall, who will play the wife of Alexis Bledel’s character, is the first new cast member to be announced

Clea DuVall is joining season two of the Emmy-winning dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale.

Advertisement

The Veep actress is the first new cast member to be announced ahead of the return of the Margaret Atwood adaptation, which is set in a future America where women are forced into surrogacy by a patriarchal regime.

DuVall will guest-star as Sylvia, the wife of Alexis Bledel’s Emily with whom she has a young son. As the Gilead regime takes control of the US, the family attempts to escape to Canada, only to be confronted by more restrictions and obstacles.

Currently a series regular on Veep as Marjorie Palmiotti, DuVall is also known for her roles in Better Call Saul and the movie Argo.

DuVall will star alongside The Handmaid’s Tale’s returning cast, which includes Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Bledel, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle and Samira Wiley.

Advertisement

Series two is currently filming in Canada and will air in 2018.